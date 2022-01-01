Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $10.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.53.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.
NEXA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.86.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.