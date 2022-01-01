Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $10.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

NEXA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.01 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

