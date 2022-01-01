Newport Trust Co Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,006 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $61,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of PM opened at $94.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

