New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,667 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of nCino worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in nCino by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

nCino stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,139. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

