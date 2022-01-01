New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of AMC Entertainment worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

