New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.59 Million Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR opened at $43.09 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

