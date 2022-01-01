New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,675 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.43% of Ameris Bancorp worth $15,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after buying an additional 278,906 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.