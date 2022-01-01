New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 504,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,048 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,538,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,143,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 407,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

