New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 67,376 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,277 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,376 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.44% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 686,470 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 311,672 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,803,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

