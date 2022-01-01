New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 267.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 26.7% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.