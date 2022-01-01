New BitShares (NBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.88 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $43.88 million and $887,970.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.78 or 0.07810249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,606.73 or 1.00173023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007879 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.