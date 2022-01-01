NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 170,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,514,000 after buying an additional 402,962 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

