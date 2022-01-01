Needham & Company LLC Trims N-able (NYSE:NABL) Target Price to $13.50

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NABL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NABL opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. N-able has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that N-able will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $19,344,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

