Needham & Company LLC Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $303.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.78.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $244.71 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in F5 Networks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in F5 Networks by 87.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after buying an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

