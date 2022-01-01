Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.87 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01), with a volume of 217,395 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.87.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

