Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $23.34 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $23.34 million and $178,348.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003033 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010471 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,526,062 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

