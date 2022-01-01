Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $472.98 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00007479 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $472.98 million and $11.57 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00021303 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

