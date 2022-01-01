Moonriver (MOVR) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $185.25 or 0.00398874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $495.78 million and approximately $23.12 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.32 or 0.07878996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.40 or 0.99936156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007914 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,210,862 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,255 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

