Monavale Price Reaches $716.54 on Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Monavale has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $11,471.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $716.54 or 0.01510289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,054 coins and its circulating supply is 9,323 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

