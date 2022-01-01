Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.13

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and traded as low as $104.75. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32.

Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

