MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) vs. HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Head-To-Head Contrast

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get MOGU alerts:

This table compares MOGU and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -137.53% -7.82% -6.13% HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MOGU and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82

MOGU presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 636.84%. HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.27%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MOGU and HealthEquity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 0.45 -$50.06 million ($0.92) -0.41 HealthEquity $733.57 million 5.04 $8.83 million ($0.07) -631.91

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MOGU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats MOGU on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.