Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $253.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $134,971,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.