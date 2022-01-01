Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,241 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $344.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.15 and its 200 day moving average is $345.78. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

