Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,546 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.