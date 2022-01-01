Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,347,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NetApp stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

