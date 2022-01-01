Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,571 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

