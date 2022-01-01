Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in KeyCorp by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 93,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 357,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

KEY opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

