Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 43.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $177.72 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

