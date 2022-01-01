Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 34,700 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of IAA worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IAA by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,885 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE IAA opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

