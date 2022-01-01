Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,285 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

NYSE:TYL opened at $537.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.