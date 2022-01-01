Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $417,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

