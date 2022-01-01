Minter Network Market Cap Tops $15.15 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and $3,476.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00189194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.00238049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.46 or 0.07829744 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,252,739,170 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,529,603 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

