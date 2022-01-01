Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 42,069 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 42,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $185,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

NYSE SUP opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 4.53. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $84,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

