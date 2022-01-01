Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $229.44 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $122.15 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average is $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.