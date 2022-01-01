Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading 7.2% Higher

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shares traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 21,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,138,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $771,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $122,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

