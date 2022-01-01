Michael Mo Sells 202,500 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) CEO Michael Mo sold 202,500 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $605,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Mo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Michael Mo sold 159,500 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $460,955.00.

Shares of KULR stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KULR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

