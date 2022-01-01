Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,133,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,697.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,549.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,497.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

