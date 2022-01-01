Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of MILE opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Metromile has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

