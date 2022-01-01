MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $231.50

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €231.50 ($263.07) and last traded at €227.00 ($257.95), with a volume of 178384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €228.90 ($260.11).

The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion and a PE ratio of 36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €216.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €194.21.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.