Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

