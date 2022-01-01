Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Boosted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 198,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $77.26. 81,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,693,757. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

