Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $98.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $98.37 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $416.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.08 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $382.96 million, with estimates ranging from $377.92 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301 in the last 90 days. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,862,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

