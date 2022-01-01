Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $409.51 on Top Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00287931 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003457 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00017025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000180 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.