Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $3,687,680.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $3,687,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MEDP opened at $217.64 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.19.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
