Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $3,687,680.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $3,687,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MEDP opened at $217.64 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

