McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.45.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

