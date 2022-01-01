Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR) was down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 81,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 171,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

