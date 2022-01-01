Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) vs. ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Masimo alerts:

This table compares Masimo and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $1.14 billion 14.14 $240.30 million $4.01 73.01 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.19 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -10.00

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Masimo and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 1 2 0 2.67 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo presently has a consensus target price of $308.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Masimo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Masimo has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 19.23% 15.56% 12.88% ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.00% -17.95% -9.96%

Summary

Masimo beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.