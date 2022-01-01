Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Masco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

