Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,257 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.94% of Masco worth $127,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Masco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Masco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $70.22 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

