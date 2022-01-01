Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,441,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

