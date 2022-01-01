Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

